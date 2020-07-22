Menu
2012 Ford Econoline

201,385 KM

$6,990

+ tax & licensing
$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Auto Center

416-690-3227

Commercial

Commercial

598 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7

  1. 1599175846
  2. 1599175845
  3. 1599175845
  4. 1599175845
  5. 1599175846
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

201,385KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5635242
  • VIN: 1FTNS2EW7CDB24756

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 201,385 KM

Vehicle Description


CLEAN TITLE VEHICLE

 

 SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE  – Available







WARRANTY: POWER TRAIN – ENGINE & TRANSMISSION WITH UNLIMITED KM Available















FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR NEW, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT QUALITY AUTO CENTER



598 DANFORTH ROAD



SCARBOROUGH,ON M1K 1E7







4166903227 ADVENTURELANE.COM.











If the customer decide to buy the vehicle AS IS condition ******ONLY***********







We must state now through OMVIC by law: ***********EVEN IF THE VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES WELL***************







These vehicles are being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may or may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may or may not require substantial repairs at the purchaser expense. It may or may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.







* HST + LICENSING ARE EXTRA


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Tire Pressure Monitor
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Auxiliary Audio Input
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

