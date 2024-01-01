2012 Ford Edge

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div class=l-row l-row--multi push--bottom style=box-sizing: border-box; width: auto; max-width: none; margin: auto -11px; color: #333333; font-family: Fira Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: #ffffff; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;> </div><div class=l-row style=box-sizing: border-box; width: auto; max-width: none; margin: auto -11px; color: #333333; font-family: Fira Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: #ffffff; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><div class=l-column style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; float: left; width: 800px; padding: 0px 11px; margin-bottom: 22px;><div class=soft push-half--top rule style=box-sizing: border-box; border-top: none; border-right: none; border-bottom: 1px solid #e6e6e6; border-left: none; border-image: initial; margin-top: 11px !important; padding: 22px !important;><div style=box-sizing: border-box;>OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK WITH LONG HOURS TO ACCOMODATE YOUR SCHEDULE!! CALL US NOW AT (416) 283-0849 TO INQUIRE ; OR VISIT OUR SHOWROOM AT 4300 KINGSTON ROAD, SCARBOROUGH, ON M1E 2M8</div><div style=box-sizing: border-box;><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; />For similar vehicles and to view all our inventory please visit our website at :<br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; />www.supereconomyautosales.com/vehicles/<br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; />At Super Economy Auto Sales we firmly believe that a 5 star customer service is key to a successful dealership we have been looking after our customers from all over Ontario for over 23 years. Now thats dependable! We know you are looking for a quality car at a great price and therefor we invite you to view our cars in person for a fair comparison, our friendly staff will answer all your questions and walk you through every step making your shopping experience hassle and worry free.<br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; />WE FINANCE EVERYONE WHETHER YOU HAVE GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NEW CREDIT WE WILL GET YOU THE RIGHT APPROVAL TAILORED TO YOUR NEEDS.<br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; />Advertising Disclosure: We do our best to make sure that our ads are accurate and describe the vehicle in it’s true condition with the right list of options. As all humans do, we sometimes make mistakes and sometimes this may reflect in our ads. Please make sure that all options (i.e. Air Condition, CD Player, etc) are in working condition prior to purchase. Please take the time to go over all the paperwork (history report, bill of sale, etc.) and feel free to ask any questions. <br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; />Payment & Certification: We accept all forms of payment for deposits, balance must be paid by CERTIFIED CHEQUE, BANK DRAFT, MONEY ORDER, CASH OR DEBIT. All prices are UNFIT prices plus HST & licensing & $12.5 Omvic fee. Vehicle is NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION is available for an additional $795 for all cars or $895 for German Cars & Trucks which will cover all safety repairs as well as a 36 DAYS guarantee ON ALL SAFETY ITEMS. Please ask about our extended warranties if you’d like more protection. A documentation fee of $595 will apply to all finance deals.</div></div></div></div>

2012 Ford Edge

272,834 KM

Details Description Features

$5,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Ford Edge

4dr SEL AWD-Leather-Backup Cam-Navi-Sunroof-Alloys

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Edge

4dr SEL AWD-Leather-Backup Cam-Navi-Sunroof-Alloys

Location

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-283-0849

  1. 1723924361
  2. 1723924357
  3. 1723924361
  4. 1723924361
  5. 1723924359
  6. 1723924355
  7. 1723924362
  8. 1723924361
  9. 1723924362
  10. 1723924360
  11. 1723924359
  12. 1723924360
  13. 1723924360
  14. 1723924353
  15. 1723924359
  16. 1723924361
  17. 1723924360
  18. 1723924362
  19. 1723924359
  20. 1723924361
  21. 1723924357
  22. 1723924361
  23. 1723924362
  24. 1723924359
  25. 1723924361
  26. 1723924361
  27. 1723924360
  28. 1723924361
  29. 1723924362
  30. 1723924359
  31. 1723924360
  32. 1723924360
  33. 1723924363
  34. 1723924362
  35. 1723924362
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
272,834KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2fmdk4jcocba00333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 272,834 KM

Vehicle Description

 OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK WITH LONG HOURS TO ACCOMODATE YOUR SCHEDULE!! CALL US NOW AT (416) 283-0849 TO INQUIRE ; OR VISIT OUR SHOWROOM AT 4300 KINGSTON ROAD, SCARBOROUGH, ON M1E 2M8



For similar vehicles and to view all our inventory please visit our website at :



www.supereconomyautosales.com/vehicles/



At Super Economy Auto Sales we firmly believe that a 5 star customer service is key to a successful dealership we have been looking after our customers from all over Ontario for over 23 years. Now that's dependable! We know you are looking for a quality car at a great price and therefor we invite you to view our cars in person for a fair comparison, our friendly staff will answer all your questions and walk you through every step making your shopping experience hassle and worry free.







WE FINANCE EVERYONE WHETHER YOU HAVE GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NEW CREDIT WE WILL GET YOU THE RIGHT APPROVAL TAILORED TO YOUR NEEDS.







Advertising Disclosure: We do our best to make sure that our ads are accurate and describe the vehicle in it’s true condition with the right list of options. As all humans do, we sometimes make mistakes and sometimes this may reflect in our ads. Please make sure that all options (i.e. Air Condition, CD Player, etc) are in working condition prior to purchase. Please take the time to go over all the paperwork (history report, bill of sale, etc.) and feel free to ask any questions.







Payment & Certification: We accept all forms of payment for deposits, balance must be paid by CERTIFIED CHEQUE, BANK DRAFT, MONEY ORDER, CASH OR DEBIT. All prices are UNFIT prices plus HST & licensing & $12.5 Omvic fee. Vehicle is NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION is available for an additional $795 for all cars or $895 for German Cars & Trucks which will cover all safety repairs as well as a 36 DAYS guarantee ON ALL SAFETY ITEMS. Please ask about our extended warranties if you’d like more protection. A documentation fee of $595 will apply to all finance deals.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Super Economy Auto Sales

Used 2012 Dodge Durango 4WD 4dr R/T-Leather-Sunroof-Backup Cam-Push Start-Navi for sale in Scarborough, ON
2012 Dodge Durango 4WD 4dr R/T-Leather-Sunroof-Backup Cam-Push Start-Navi 166,223 KM $13,490 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SL-Leather-Sunroof-Navi-Backup Cam-Heated Seat for sale in Scarborough, ON
2011 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SL-Leather-Sunroof-Navi-Backup Cam-Heated Seat 230,886 KM $4,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Infiniti QX60 AWD-Leather-Sunroof-Navi-Heated Seats-Backup Cam for sale in Scarborough, ON
2014 Infiniti QX60 AWD-Leather-Sunroof-Navi-Heated Seats-Backup Cam 203,618 KM $10,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Super Economy Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Super Economy Auto Sales

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-283-XXXX

(click to show)

416-283-0849

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

Super Economy Auto Sales

416-283-0849

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Edge