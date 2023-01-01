2012 Ford Escape

Menu
Account
Sign In
ONLY 141K, 2.5L I4, AT, AC, CLEAN CarFax, NO RUST!, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), FWD, One-Touch windows, ABS, Cruise control, Cloth interior, Traction control and much much more <br><br>Lots of other SUVs (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.<br><br>Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada! <br>To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at: <br><a href=https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS>https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS</a> Auto Sales/@43.6993233,-79.2654427,17z/data=!4m8!3m7!1s0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96!8m2!3d43.6993233!4d-79.2654427!9m1!1b1!16s/g/11hd5bcgg9?entry=ttu<br><br>Book a test drive with one easy click at: <a href=http://www.ajsautos.ca/book-a-service/>http://www.ajsautos.ca/book-a-service/</a><br><br>All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless otherwise noted). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough 50-pt inspection test, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).<br><br>Financing & third-party warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: <a href=http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/>http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/</a><br><br>We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: <a href=https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/>https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/</a><br><br>We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in! <br><br>A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.<br><br>A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles! <br><br>AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.<br><br>Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.<br><br>Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color. Some ex-police cars may not have radios.<br>

2012 Ford Escape

141,205 KM

Details Description Features

$9,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Ford Escape

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

AJS Auto Sales

336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2

416-500-5311

Contact Seller

$9,400

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
141,205KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9D77CKB95807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1976
  • Mileage 141,205 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 141K, 2.5L I4, AT, AC, CLEAN CarFax, NO RUST!, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), FWD, One-Touch windows, ABS, Cruise control, Cloth interior, Traction control and much much more

Lots of other SUVs (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.

Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS Auto Sales/@43.6993233,-79.2654427,17z/data=!4m8!3m7!1s0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96!8m2!3d43.6993233!4d-79.2654427!9m1!1b1!16s/g/11hd5bcgg9?entry=ttu

Book a test drive with one easy click at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/book-a-service/

All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless otherwise noted). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough 50-pt inspection test, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).

Financing & third-party warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/

We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/

We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!

A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.

A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!

AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.

Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color. Some ex-police cars may not have radios.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Roll Stability Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Compass
rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Adjustable rear headrests
Front overhead console

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
3.51 Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Intermittent rear wiper
Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black roof rails

Convenience

External temperature display

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
Keypad Entry
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Premium cloth upholstery
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
Capless fuel filler system
Programmable safety key
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
4 TOTAL SPEAKERS
MANUAL FLIP-UP LIFTGATE WINDOW
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
BLACK ROOF RACK CROSSBARS
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AJS Auto Sales

Used 2017 Ford Explorer AWD POLICE INTERCEPTOR UTILITY for sale in Scarborough, ON
2017 Ford Explorer AWD POLICE INTERCEPTOR UTILITY 159,629 KM $15,000 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Scarborough, ON
2010 Dodge Journey SXT 328,351 KM $2,500 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Dodge Charger POLICE PURSUIT for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Dodge Charger POLICE PURSUIT 182,743 KM $13,750 + tax & lic

Email AJS Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AJS Auto Sales

AJS Auto Sales

336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2

Call Dealer

416-500-XXXX

(click to show)

416-500-5311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,400

+ taxes & licensing

AJS Auto Sales

416-500-5311

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Escape