2012 Ford Explorer

213,735 KM

Details Description Features

$12,300

+ tax & licensing
$12,300

+ taxes & licensing

AJS Auto Sales

416-500-5311

2012 Ford Explorer

2012 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

2012 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Location

AJS Auto Sales

336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2

416-500-5311

$12,300

+ taxes & licensing

213,735KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6980657
  • Stock #: 1564
  • VIN: 1FMHK7F94CGA45560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1564
  • Mileage 213,735 KM

Vehicle Description

7-SEATER, 213K KMs, 2.0L EcoBoost Turbo, I4, 240HP, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), CarFax available, BT, Push-button start, Remote start, Leather heated seats, Cruise, Ambient lighting, Anti-theft system, Keyless entry, SONY audio system, SYNC Infotainment, Power Lift rear gate, Auto climate control, Traction control and much much more

Other of EXPLORERS (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM ! Please call and ask for the further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.

All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing).

Book a test drive by clicking on this link: http://www.ajsautos.ca/book-a-service/

Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer.

We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!

All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price.

Financing & warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you!

All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough 50-pt inspection test, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial.

For a video tour of this vehicle, visit us on the web at www.ajsautos.ca or watch a video on this vehicle on our YouTube channel at: video coming soon!

A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!

AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.

Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color. Some ex-police cars may not have radios.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cruise Control
Front Floor Mats
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
AM/FM Radio
Trip Odometer
Compass
Rear Spoiler
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
rear window defogger
Rear Privacy Glass
Automatic climate control
Heated Passenger Seat
Cargo Area Light
Adjustable front headrests
Ambient Lighting
Dual front air conditioning zones
Air filtration
Front overhead console
Heated Driver Seat
Rear Parking Sensors
4-Wheel ABS
Retained Accessory Power
LED Taillights
Keypad Entry
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front stabilizer bar
Front Reading Lights
Silver roof rails
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Adjustable rear headrests
Dual Tip Exhaust
Roll Stability Control
Heated Side Mirrors
trailer stability control
Leather center console trim
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Push-Button Start
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Rearview monitor
Leather door trim
3.16 Axle Ratio
3-point front seatbelts
Leather-trimmed upholstery
Dual speed rear wiper
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Multi-function display
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
2-stage unlocking doors
Hill holder control
Capless fuel filler system
Programmable safety key
115V POWER OUTLET(S)
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
PUDDLE LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
PRE-WIRED FOR PHONE PHONE
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS
SPEED SENSITIVE FRONT WIPERS
SYNC INFOTAINMENT
GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRANSMITTER
SCUFF PLATE DOOR SILL TRIM
2 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
ALLOY SHIFT KNOB TRIM
0.47 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
3-POINT THIRD ROW SEATBELTS
CARGO NET STORAGE
1 SUBWOOFER
MP3 AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
1.2 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS
SONY PREMIUM BRAND
LUMBAR PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
PROXIMITY ENTRY SYSTEM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
2 THIRD ROW HEADRESTS
ALLOY STEERING WHEEL TRIM
5.1 SURROUND SOUND
AUXILIARY AUDIO/VIDEO INPUT VIDEO SYSTEM
SIMULATED ALLOY DASH TRIM
BLACK FENDER LIP MOLDINGS
INDEPENDENTLY CONTROLLED REAR HEAT
12 TOTAL SPEAKERS
6 PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
200 AMPS ALTERNATOR
SPLIT THIRD ROW SEAT FOLDING
BLACK ROOF RACK CROSSBARS

