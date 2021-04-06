2012 Ford Explorer

7-SEATER, 213K KMs, 2.0L EcoBoost Turbo, I4, 240HP, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), CarFax available, BT, Push-button start, Remote start, Leather heated seats, Cruise, Ambient lighting, Anti-theft system, Keyless entry, SONY audio system, SYNC Infotainment, Power Lift rear gate, Auto climate control, Traction control and much much more
Other of EXPLORERS (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM ! Please call and ask for the further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.