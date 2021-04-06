2012 Ford Explorer

$12,300 + taxes & licensing 2 1 3 , 7 3 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6980657

6980657 Stock #: 1564

1564 VIN: 1FMHK7F94CGA45560

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1564

Mileage 213,735 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Door Locks 3-point rear seatbelts Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front side airbags Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Convenience Cruise Control Front Floor Mats Remote Engine Start External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Trip Odometer Compass Exterior Rear Spoiler TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lights Windows rear window defogger Rear Privacy Glass Comfort Automatic climate control Heated Passenger Seat Cargo Area Light Adjustable front headrests Ambient Lighting Dual front air conditioning zones Air filtration Front overhead console Seating Heated Driver Seat Additional Features Rear Parking Sensors 4-Wheel ABS Retained Accessory Power LED Taillights Keypad Entry Rear Stabilizer Bar Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front stabilizer bar Front Reading Lights Silver roof rails Rearview Camera System Front cupholders Adjustable rear headrests Dual Tip Exhaust Roll Stability Control Heated Side Mirrors trailer stability control Leather center console trim Front Seatbelt Pretensioners Push-Button Start Electronic brakeforce distribution Rearview monitor Leather door trim 3.16 Axle Ratio 3-point front seatbelts Leather-trimmed upholstery Dual speed rear wiper SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Multi-function display Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor 2-stage unlocking doors Hill holder control Capless fuel filler system Programmable safety key 115V POWER OUTLET(S) ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS PUDDLE LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS TACHOMETER GAUGE 2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS PRE-WIRED FOR PHONE PHONE UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS SPEED SENSITIVE FRONT WIPERS SYNC INFOTAINMENT GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRANSMITTER SCUFF PLATE DOOR SILL TRIM 2 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS ALLOY SHIFT KNOB TRIM 0.47 REAR BRAKE WIDTH 3-POINT THIRD ROW SEATBELTS CARGO NET STORAGE 1 SUBWOOFER MP3 AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT 1.2 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS SONY PREMIUM BRAND LUMBAR PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS PROXIMITY ENTRY SYSTEM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE 2 THIRD ROW HEADRESTS ALLOY STEERING WHEEL TRIM 5.1 SURROUND SOUND AUXILIARY AUDIO/VIDEO INPUT VIDEO SYSTEM SIMULATED ALLOY DASH TRIM BLACK FENDER LIP MOLDINGS INDEPENDENTLY CONTROLLED REAR HEAT 12 TOTAL SPEAKERS 6 PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS 200 AMPS ALTERNATOR SPLIT THIRD ROW SEAT FOLDING BLACK ROOF RACK CROSSBARS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.