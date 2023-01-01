$12,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
11Motors
416-261-1111
2012 Ford F-150
2012 Ford F-150
4WD SUPERCREW 157" XLT
Location
11Motors
2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4
416-261-1111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
208,644KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10116117
- VIN: 1FTFW1ET1CKD66396
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 208,644 KM
Vehicle Description
IN TRANSIT !!
ONE OWNER
4x4 XLT 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB
EcoBoost 3.5L Twin Turbo V6 365hp 420ft. lbs.
SAFETY CERTIFIED !
CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS
CARFAX LINK
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Seating
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From 11Motors
11Motors
2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4