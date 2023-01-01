Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford F-150

208,644 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

11Motors

416-261-1111

Contact Seller
2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW 157" XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW 157" XLT

Location

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

416-261-1111

  1. 1687907832
  2. 1687907832
  3. 1687907832
  4. 1687907832
  5. 1687907804
  6. 1687907804
  7. 1687907832
  8. 1687907804
  9. 1687907832
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
208,644KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10116117
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET1CKD66396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 208,644 KM

Vehicle Description

IN TRANSIT !! 
ONE OWNER 
4x4 XLT 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB
EcoBoost 3.5L Twin Turbo V6 365hp 420ft. lbs.

SAFETY CERTIFIED ! 

CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS 

CARFAX LINK

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 11Motors

2015 Honda Civic 4dr...
 146,693 KM
$16,485 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Golf...
 144,346 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2012 Ford F-150 4WD ...
 208,644 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Email 11Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
11Motors

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

Call Dealer

416-261-XXXX

(click to show)

416-261-1111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory