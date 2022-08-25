$9,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,495
+ taxes & licensing
A.S.D. Auto Sales
647-247-7547
2012 Ford F-150
2012 Ford F-150
2WD SUPERCAB 145" XLT
Location
A.S.D. Auto Sales
2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
647-247-7547
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,495
+ taxes & licensing
285,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9010525
- VIN: 1FTEX1CM6CFC14322
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 285,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
CD Player
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From A.S.D. Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
A.S.D. Auto Sales
2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9