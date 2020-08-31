Menu
2012 Ford Fiesta

229,490 KM

Details Features

$2,990

+ tax & licensing
$2,990

+ taxes & licensing

Super Economy Auto Sales

416-283-0849

2012 Ford Fiesta

2012 Ford Fiesta

SE

2012 Ford Fiesta

SE

Location

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-283-0849

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$2,990

+ taxes & licensing

229,490KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5736987
  VIN: 3FADP4EJ1CM136182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green Metallic
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 229,490 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

