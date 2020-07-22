Menu
2012 Ford Focus

180,000 KM

Details Description Features

$33,000

+ tax & licensing
$33,000

+ taxes & licensing

2012 Ford Focus

2012 Ford Focus

SE

2012 Ford Focus

SE

Location

3132 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1P2

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$33,000

+ taxes & licensing

180,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  Listing ID: 5564475
  VIN: 1FAHP3F23CL438030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

www.justdealsltd.com Runs and Drives great
Carfax report available in spot

*NO HIDDEN - NO ADMIN- NO DEALER OR ADDED FEES!

OMVIC requires us to include this disclaimer with all as is vehicles. This vehicle is being sold "as-is", unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

*PROUD UCDA MEMBER
Please call or text to make an appointment for a test drive.
Mike Hanna (416-230-1586)

**FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES

https://www.justdealsltd.com/inventory
Location; 3132 Kingston road Scarborough Toronto

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
