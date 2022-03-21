Menu
2012 Ford Focus

91,500 KM

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
5DR HB SE

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

91,500KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8701067
  • Stock #: 0006
  • VIN: 1FAHP3K28CL165527

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,500 KM

Vehicle Description

SE! HATCHBACK! AUTO! LOW KM! ONLY 91000 KM! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! 

CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! BLUETOOTH! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR! 

ACCIDENT FREE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! VERY GOOD BODY! AS IS SALE ! CERTIFIABLE!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Covers

