2012 Ford Mustang

58,479 KM

Details

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Motor Valley

416-886-2323

2012 Ford Mustang

2012 Ford Mustang

Premium 6MT V6 3.7L Glass Roof Only 058,479KM

2012 Ford Mustang

Premium 6MT V6 3.7L Glass Roof Only 058,479KM

Location

Motor Valley

2583 Eglinton Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1K 2R8

416-886-2323

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

58,479KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6349709
  • Stock #: 318206
  • VIN: 1ZVBP8AM6C5279740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 58,479 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Ford Mustang  V6 3.7L Premium! Black On Black Interior! 1-Owner Vehicle Comes Equipped With 6-Speed Manual Transmission, Heated Seats, Glass Roof Top, Power Windows, Alloy Premium Wheels, Steering Control, Bluetooth, Shaker Sound System, USB/AUX & Much More...

*** PLEASE CALL / TXT BEFORE YOU VISIT AS SOME OF OUR VEHICLES ARE PARKED OFF-SITE ***

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! - WE STAND BEHIND EVERY CAR WE SELL...!

Good Bad Or No Credit ....? - Don't Worry We Finance All Types Of Credit

Call / Txt: 416-886-2323

** 2-Yrs Powertrain Warranty On All Vehicles **

Price Includes:
1. Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2. Administration Fee.
3. PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4. CarFax History Report.
5. OMVIC Fee

Taxes and Licensing extra.

We Accept Debit Visa MasterCard and American Express!

Monday to Thursday: 11:00AM - 7:00PM
Friday: 11:00AM - 6:00PM
Saturday: 11:00AM - 5:00PM
Sunday: Closed

MOTOR VALLEY
2583 Eglinton Ave East
Scarbrough, ON M1K 2R8
DIR: 416-886-2323 
www.MOTORVALLEY.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motor Valley

Motor Valley

2583 Eglinton Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1K 2R8

