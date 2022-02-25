2012 GMC Sierra 1500

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $895

14815- WE FINANANCE EVERYONE VIN: 3GTP2UEA2CG306036

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 148,150 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Passenger Vanity Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Climate Control Seating Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Exterior Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Steel Wheels Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

