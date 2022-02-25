Menu
2012 GMC Sierra 1500

148,150 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

416-287-0020

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

SL NEVADA EDITION

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

SL NEVADA EDITION

Location

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-0020

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $895

Sale

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

148,150KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Stock #: 14815- WE FINANANCE EVERYONE
  • VIN: 3GTP2UEA2CG306036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,150 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-0020

