$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.
416-287-0020
2012 GMC Sierra 1500
SL NEVADA EDITION
Location
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $895
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
143,336KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8691947
- Stock #: 143-WE FINANCE EVERYONE
- VIN: 3GTP2UEA0CG283470
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 143,336 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
