2012 GMC Terrain

167,708 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

416-287-0020

2012 GMC Terrain

2012 GMC Terrain

SLT-1

2012 GMC Terrain

SLT-1

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-0020

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $795

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

167,708KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6380894
  • Stock #: 16715 - WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!
  • VIN: 2GKALUEK6C6378806

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown - WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,708 KM

Vehicle Description

FOR FINANCING PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE! SERVING the GTA and beyond since 1991, SAME location, SAME phone number: 416-287-0020 - CALL US TODAY! The 2012 GMC Terrain is a top choice for a compact crossover SUV. 

Key Features:  FOGLIGHTS, TINTED WINDOWS, HEATED MIRRORS, AN INTEGRATED DRIVER-SIDE BLIND-SPOT MIRROR, CRUISE CONTROL, A SLIDING AND RECLINING BACKSEAT, TILT-AND-TELESCOPING STEERING WHEEL, AN AUTO-DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR, A REARVIEW CAMERA, OnStar, BLUETOOTH PHONE CONNECTIVITY, TOUCHSCREEN INTERFACE, A CD PLAYER, SATELLITE RADIO, AUXILIARY AUDIO JACK AND AN iPod/USB INTERFACE, ROOF RAILS, AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, EIGHT-WAY POWER DRIVER SEAT WITH POWER LUMBAR ADJUSTMENT, A LEATHER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL, UPGRADED CLOTH UPHOLSTERY, BLUETOOTH AND A PREMIUM EIGHT-SPEAKER POINEER AUDIO SYSTEM, HEATED FRONT SEATS, REMOTE IGNITION, PERFORATED LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, 18-INCH CHROME-CLAD WHEELS, REAR PARKING SENSORS, A POWER LIFTGATE (WITH ADJUSTABLE MAXIMUM HEIGHT), CHROME EXTERIOR TRIM, DRIVER SEAT MEMORY FUNCTIONS AND A SUNROOF, AND SO MUCH MORE. CALL NOW!! 416-287-0020!!

**** This particular unit has 167,708 KMS ****

Payment & Certification: We accept all forms of payment for deposits, balance must be paid by CERTIFIED CHEQUE, BANK DRAFT, MONEY ORDER OR DEBIT. All prices are UNFIT prices plus HST & licensing. Vehicle is NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION is available for an additional $795 which will cover all safety repairs as well as a 36 DAYS guarantee ON ALL SAFETY ITEMS. Please ask about our extended warranties if you’d like more protection and peace of mind. A documentation fee of $495 will apply to all finance deals.

Advertising Disclosure: We do our best to make sure that our ads are accurate and describe the vehicle in it’s true condition with the right list of options. As all humans do, we sometimes make mistakes and sometimes this may reflect in our ads. Please make sure that all options (i.e. Air Condition, CD Player, etc) are in working condition prior to purchase. Please take the time to go over all the paperwork (history report, bill of sale, etc.) and feel free to ask any questions.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-0020

