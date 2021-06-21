2012 GMC Terrain

$10,950 + taxes & licensing 1 7 9 , 8 9 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7380530

7380530 VIN: 2GKFLTEK4C6381512

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 179,898 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Interior Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Additional Features AWD Parking Sensors BACKUP CAMERA Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.