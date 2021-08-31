Menu
2012 GMC Terrain

150,523 KM

Details

$11,450

+ tax & licensing
$11,450

+ taxes & licensing

Loan Zone

416-694-3636

2012 GMC Terrain

2012 GMC Terrain

AWD 4dr SLT-2

2012 GMC Terrain

AWD 4dr SLT-2

Location

Loan Zone

3266 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-694-3636

$11,450

+ taxes & licensing

150,523KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7853865
  • VIN: 1GKFLXE59C6192419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,523 KM

Vehicle Description

For instant pre approval visit http://rockcliffauto.ca

EXTREMELY AFFORDABLE CARS AND TRUCKS. YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER DEALS. ALL VEHICLES SOLD WITH CLEAN TITLES! DETAILED FOR FREE! Financing available for as low a 4.99% (OAC) *NO CREDIT CHECK FINANCING AVAILABLE. WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! JUST BRING YOURE SMILE (AND A LITTLE MONEY)

* ATTENTION* due to recent economic events all our prices are reduced. This vehicle is sold without certification. Certification costs $999 additional to sale price + HST.

**Call (416) 686-6963 for more information. ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE REDUCED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! 100% Approved! We are located at 3264 Danforth ave! NO CREDIT CHECKS WE FINANCE EVERYONE!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Loan Zone

Loan Zone

3266 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-694-XXXX

416-694-3636

