Alloy Wheels, Low Km, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Drive super nice and smooth. AUTO CHOICE 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact 647 388 5969 or hello@autochoiceinc.ca

2012 Honda Civic

204,000 KM

$8,000

+ tax & licensing
Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

647-388-5969

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

204,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F40CH062705

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 204,000 KM

Alloy Wheels, Low Km, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Drive super nice and smooth. AUTO CHOICE 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact 647 388 5969 or hello@autochoiceinc.ca

 

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

CD Player

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

647-388-5969

