Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Honda Civic

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-0020

  1. 4636614
  2. 4636614
  3. 4636614
  4. 4636614
  5. 4636614
  6. 4636614
  7. 4636614
  8. 4636614
  9. 4636614
  10. 4636614
  11. 4636614
  12. 4636614
  13. 4636614
  14. 4636614
  15. 4636614
  16. 4636614
  17. 4636614
  18. 4636614
  19. 4636614
  20. 4636614
  21. 4636614
  22. 4636614
  23. 4636614
  24. 4636614
  25. 4636614
  26. 4636614
  27. 4636614
  28. 4636614
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4636614
  • VIN: 2HGFG3B51CH002664
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

2014 GMC Sierra 1500
 0 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2007 Ford F-150 XL
 0 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 0 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-287-XXXX

(click to show)

416-287-0020

Send A Message