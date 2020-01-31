2012 Honda Civic

Accident Free, Automatic, 4 Cylinder. Comes Certified. Has 185,000KM on it. 4 Door, 5 Passenger, Has Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX, Bluetooth, Tilt Steering, Key less Entry, Alloy Wheels. Runs and Drives Great. Please Call To Confirm Availability......A Finance FEE of $495 WILL APPLY IN ALL FINANCE DEALS....No admin fee on any used vehicle purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive....416-886-7788....visit us at www.d2auto.ca...or at the corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough





FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES WWW.D2AUTO.CA





416-886-7788

D2 AUTO SALES

3748 KINGSTON RD

SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5





HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA

PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE

PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION





BUSINESS HOURS

MONDAY-FRIDAY 9:00AM-7:00PM

SATURDAYS 9:00AM-5:00PM

SUNDAYS CLOSED