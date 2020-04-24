Menu
2012 Honda Civic

4dr Auto LX

2012 Honda Civic

4dr Auto LX

Frontline Motors

475 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2A9

416-451-7744

$6,400

+ taxes & licensing

  • 181,113KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4926234
  • Stock #: 475085
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F40CH058525
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

2012 Honda Civic LX - Gray on Tan interior - Loaded With Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, AM/FM/USB Audio, Multi-Function Steering Wheel Plus So Much More! CarFAX Verified Report! Comes Certified and Also Comes With a 24 Month Powertrain Warranty Included In The Price! Financing Available OAC! We Finance All Credit Types! 



Our Price Includes:



1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.

2.CarFAX Vehicle History Report.

3.Administration Fee.

4.OMVIC Fee.

5.24 Month Standard Powertrain Warranty.



Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.



We accept all types of credit cards.



We are open 7 days a week. (Sunday By Appointment Only)



Frontline Motors

475 Kennedy Rd

Toronto, ON M1K 2A9

Office:(416) 451 7744

Email: sales@frontlinemotors.ca

Web: frontlinemotors.ca

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • Entertainment System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Frontline Motors

Frontline Motors

475 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2A9

416-451-7744

