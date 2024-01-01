Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Alloy Wheels, Low Km, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Traction Control, Two sets of keys, Coming with extra 4 winter tires with metal wheels. Drive super nice and smooth. <strong>AUTO CHOICE</strong> 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact <strong>647 388 5969</strong> or <strong>hello@autochoiceinc.ca</strong></p><p> </p><p> </p>

2012 Honda CR-V

193,950 KM

Details Description Features

$8,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Honda CR-V

2WD 5DR EX

Watch This Vehicle
11975001

2012 Honda CR-V

2WD 5DR EX

Location

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

647-388-5969

  1. 1733177809
  2. 1733177813
  3. 1733177817
  4. 1733177819
  5. 1733177822
  6. 1733177826
  7. 1733177829
  8. 1733177832
  9. 1733177837
  10. 1733177841
  11. 1733177844
  12. 1733177851
  13. 1733177856
  14. 1733177861
  15. 1733177864
  16. 1733177867
  17. 1733177871
  18. 1733177875
  19. 1733177880
  20. 1733177885
  21. 1733177893
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,700

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
193,950KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HKRM3H55CH002296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 193,950 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Alloy Wheels, Low Km, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Traction Control, Two sets of keys, Coming with extra 4 winter tires with metal wheels. Drive super nice and smooth. AUTO CHOICE 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact 647 388 5969 or hello@autochoiceinc.ca

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Choice Used Cars

Used 2021 Toyota Corolla L CVT for sale in Scarborough, ON
2021 Toyota Corolla L CVT 215,590 KM $18,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan 4DR WGN SXT PREMIUM PLUS for sale in Scarborough, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan 4DR WGN SXT PREMIUM PLUS 183,972 KM $9,500 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Toyota Sienna 5dr V6 XLE 7-Pass FWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2011 Toyota Sienna 5dr V6 XLE 7-Pass FWD 265,450 KM $10,300 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice Used Cars

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Call Dealer

647-388-XXXX

(click to show)

647-388-5969

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,700

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Used Cars

647-388-5969

Contact Seller
2012 Honda CR-V