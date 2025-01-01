Menu
<p>Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Two sets of keys, Coming with extra 4 winter tires with metal wheels. Drive super nice and smooth. <strong>AUTO CHOICE</strong> 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact <strong>647 388 5969</strong> or <strong>hello@autochoiceinc.ca</strong></p><p> </p><p> </p>

2012 Honda CR-V

250,650 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Honda CR-V

LX

12675393

2012 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

647-388-5969

View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
250,650KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRM3H34CH000800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 250,650 KM

Vehicle Description

Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Two sets of keys, Coming with extra 4 winter tires with metal wheels. Drive super nice and smooth. AUTO CHOICE 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact 647 388 5969 or hello@autochoiceinc.ca

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Auto Choice Used Cars

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
Call Dealer

647-388-XXXX

(click to show)

647-388-5969

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Choice Used Cars

647-388-5969

2012 Honda CR-V