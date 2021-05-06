Menu
2012 Honda CR-V

178,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

D2 Auto Sales

416-886-7788

2012 Honda CR-V

2012 Honda CR-V

EX/1 Owner/Accident Free/Bluetooth/Bckup Camera

2012 Honda CR-V

EX/1 Owner/Accident Free/Bluetooth/Bckup Camera

Location

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

416-886-7788

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

178,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7058777
  • VIN: 2HKRM3H55CH000029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1 Owner, Accident Free, Automatic, 4 Cylinder, Comes Certified. Has 178,000KM on it. 4 Door, 5 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, CD Player With Aux and USB, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Key less Entry, Alloy Wheel, Fog Lights.

FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca

416-886-7788
D2 AUTO SALES
3748 KINGSTON RD
SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5
HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA

PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION

BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-6:00PM
SATURDAYS 10:00AM-5:00PM
SUNDAYS CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

D2 Auto Sales

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

416-886-7788

