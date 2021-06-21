Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Honda CR-V

210,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Executive Motors

416-953-5105

Contact Seller
2012 Honda CR-V

2012 Honda CR-V

LX/ AWD / SUPER CLEAN / A/C/ HEATED SEATS / MINT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda CR-V

LX/ AWD / SUPER CLEAN / A/C/ HEATED SEATS / MINT

Location

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-953-5105

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $499

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

210,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7511061
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H35CH101611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 210,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $499

 

*ASKING PRICE INCLUDES:

-FREE OIL CHANGE

-FREE RUST PROOFING

-FREE AIR FILTER AND CABIN FILTER REPLACEMENT

 

CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!

416-953-5105

 

MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM

TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM

FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM

SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM

SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Executive Motors

2009 Honda Civic DX-...
 195,000 KM
$3,999 + tax & lic
2013 Mazda MAZDA5 GS...
 160,000 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 174,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Executive Motors

Executive Motors

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

Call Dealer

416-953-XXXX

(click to show)

416-953-5105

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory