2012 Honda Odyssey

161,500 KM

$18,500

+ tax & licensing
$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

416-356-8118

2012 Honda Odyssey

2012 Honda Odyssey

Touring

2012 Honda Odyssey

Touring

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Sale

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

161,500KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9318895
  Stock #: 0047
  VIN: 5FNRL5H98CB506793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 161,500 KM

Vehicle Description

TOP OF THE LINE! TOURING! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! DUAL POWER SLIDING DOORS! DVD!

NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! POWER LIFT GATE! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN

TITLE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! 

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

