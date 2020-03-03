1545 Warden Ave, Scarborough, ON M1R 2S9
416-299-1222
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Hyundai Accent GLS AUTOMATIC, With All Possible Options, Air Conditioner, CD Player, Power Tinted Windows, Power Locks, Remote keyless, AM/FM radio, rust-free and Accident-Free, Extra Set of Winter tires on Rims, Local Car certified and warranty included
COMES FULLY CERTIFIED INCLUDING PRICE.
PRICE PLUS TAX AND LICENSING CALL US @
FREE 6 MONTHS OR 9000 KM Guarantee VC Essential Powertrain warranty WITH EVERY CERTIFIED CAR CALL OUR TEAM FOR DETAILS
416-299-1222 OR 647-573-2150 >> TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE
Low rate financing every one approved
WE ARE LOCATED Indoor Showroom @ 1545 Warden Ave, Scarborough, ON M1R 2S9
ALL TRADES ARE WELCOME
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1545 Warden Ave, Scarborough, ON M1R 2S9