2012 Hyundai Accent

GLS, Automatic

2012 Hyundai Accent

GLS, Automatic

Location

Fara Auto Sales

1545 Warden Ave, Scarborough, ON M1R 2S9

416-299-1222

$3,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 237,803KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4801437
  • Stock #: 1311
  • VIN: KMHCT4AE7CU139783
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

2012 Hyundai Accent GLS AUTOMATIC, With All Possible Options,  Air Conditioner, CD Player, Power Tinted Windows, Power Locks, Remote keyless, AM/FM radio,  rust-free and Accident-Free, Extra Set of Winter tires on  Rims, Local Car certified and warranty included 


COMES FULLY CERTIFIED INCLUDING PRICE. 

PRICE PLUS TAX AND LICENSING CALL US @

FREE 6 MONTHS OR 9000 KM Guarantee VC Essential Powertrain warranty WITH EVERY CERTIFIED CAR CALL OUR TEAM FOR DETAILS

416-299-1222 OR 647-573-2150 >> TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE 


Low rate financing every one approved 

WE ARE LOCATED Indoor Showroom @ 1545 Warden Ave, Scarborough, ON M1R 2S9

ALL TRADES ARE WELCOME

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • Side Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • Cloth Interior
  • Entertainment System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fara Auto Sales

Fara Auto Sales

1545 Warden Ave, Scarborough, ON M1R 2S9

