2012 Hyundai Accent

Safety Traction Control

ABS Brakes

Power Brakes

Side Airbag

Passenger Airbag

Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

tilt steering

Cup Holder Seating Folding Rear Seat

Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Digital clock Windows Rear Window Defroster Additional Features Cloth Interior

Entertainment System

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.