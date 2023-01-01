$5,495+ tax & licensing
$5,495
+ taxes & licensing
A.S.D. Auto Sales
647-247-7547
2012 Hyundai Elantra
Location
A.S.D. Auto Sales
2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
647-247-7547
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,495
+ taxes & licensing
215,700KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10330287
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE8CH124861
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 215,700 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9