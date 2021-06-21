2012 Hyundai Elantra

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

Listing ID: 7434074

Stock #: 21811

VIN: 5NPDH4AE6CH134983

Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Interior Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Covers Bluetooth Connection

