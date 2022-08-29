$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Hyundai Genesis
2012 Hyundai Genesis
3.8L
563 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2B3
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
223,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9231136
- Stock #: TRD406
- VIN: KMHGC4DDXCU164648
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 223,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Interior
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
563 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2B3