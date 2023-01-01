$6,836+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Sonata
GL
Location
Scarboro Mazda
2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
1-877-469-5969
230,451KM
Used
VIN 5NPEB4AC2CH494269
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 24204A
- Mileage 230,451 KM
Vehicle Description
We’ll Buy Your Car Event if You don’t buy ours, All Trade are Welcome
Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! We located at 2124 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, Ont M1R 3A3
VEHICLE SOLD AS-IS The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. OUR KEY POLICY Scarboro Mazda Certified vehicle come standard with ONE key, if we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we included them. Additional keys will be charge $250 to $450.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Scarboro Mazda
2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
