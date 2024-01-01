$4,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2012 Hyundai Sonata
Location
A.S.D. Auto Sales
2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
647-247-7547
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
203,000KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 203,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Proximity Key
Security
Automatic High Beams
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email A.S.D. Auto Sales
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-247-XXXX(click to show)
2012 Hyundai Sonata