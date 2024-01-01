Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Hyundai Sonata

203,000 KM

Details Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Hyundai Sonata

Watch This Vehicle
12013750

2012 Hyundai Sonata

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

  1. 1734123142
  2. 1734123142
  3. 1734123142
  4. 1734123142
  5. 1734123143
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
203,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 203,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A.S.D. Auto Sales

Used 2016 Honda HR-V for sale in Scarborough, ON
2016 Honda HR-V 191,000 KM $11,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Audi A4 for sale in Scarborough, ON
2014 Audi A4 175,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Infiniti EX35 AWD 4dr Journey for sale in Scarborough, ON
2008 Infiniti EX35 AWD 4dr Journey 334,000 KM $3,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email A.S.D. Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-247-XXXX

(click to show)

647-247-7547

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Sonata