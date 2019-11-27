Menu
2012 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto

2012 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto

Location

Ontario Selective Motors

3569 St Clair Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1K 1L8

647-210-4496

$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 132,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4398144
  • Stock #: 7970
  • VIN: 5NPEC4AC7CH327970
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Tan
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

FINANCING AVAILABLE, 2012 HYUNDAI SONATA, LEATHER SEATS, 2 SETS OF TIRES, BACK UP CAMERA PANORAMIC SUN ROOF, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, AUX, HEATED SEATS, ALL POWER DOORS POWER WINDOWS, TRACTION CONTROL. ZERO DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE. 

WARRANTIES AVAILABLE UP TO 3 YEARS

TRADE-INS ARE WELCOME! 

CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR ONLY $490 AS PER REGULATION THE VEHICLE NEEDS TO BE CERTIFIED TO BE ROAD WORTHY AND DERIVABLE. 

 

Ontario Selective Motors is a trusted professional dealership proudly serving the Greater Toronto Area with a great selection of vehicles. Dedicated we are to our clients and ensuring satisfaction and buyer confidence. At Ontario Selective Motors we put relationships first, which is why we commit ourselves to educating our costumers in all areas involved with their purchase. Our dealership is right on the main street and our sales team is always ready to serve you. We look forward to helping and meeting our clients in order to find you the vehicle that suits you the best! 

TEL: 1-866-982-8680 OR 647-341-9300

ADDRESS: 3569 St.Clair Ave E, Scarborough ON M1K1L8

EMAIL: Ontarioselectivemotors@yahoo.com 

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Entertainment System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

