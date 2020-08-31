Menu
2012 Hyundai Sonata

161,801 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

2012 Hyundai Sonata

2012 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto Limited

2012 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto Limited

Canada Top Quality Auto

3180 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1B7

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

161,801KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5736735
  VIN: 5NPEC4AC3CH420677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,801 KM

Vehicle Description

*BACK CAMERA - PANORAMIC SUNROOF - ALLOY WHEELS - TINTED WINDOWS - REMOTE STARTER

This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing are available for $895.

*ALL OF OUR CARS COME WITH A COMPLEMENTARY, (OIL - CHANGE), (DETAILING)

*WE STAND BEHIND EVERY CAR WE SELL. PROUDLY SERVING THE SCARBOROUGH AREA FOR 12 YEARS.

THIS IS A 2012 HYUNDAI SONATA LIMITED WITH ONLY 161 KM, DARK BLUE ON BLACK WITH 161,803 KM, IT IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, DON'T MISS THIS GREAT DEAL!!

IF INTERESTED CALL OR TEXT (647) 701-4011

CANADA TOP QUALITY AUTO
3180 DANFORTH AVE
SCARBOROUGH, ONT M1L 1B7

We are here to help, we are open 24hr/7days a week online, (www.qualitytowing.ca/showroom) and by appointment with 1 day advance notice (647)701-4011, we will make all necessary arrangements for your safety and our safety. We will sanitize and spray down every car before and after viewing.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Canada Top Quality Auto

Canada Top Quality Auto

3180 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1B7

