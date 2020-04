2012 Hyundai Veracruz

Safety Fog Lights

Brake Assist

Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags

Front & rear crumple zones

Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC) Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Exterior Rear Spoiler

Roof rack side rails

Mud guards Convenience Compact Spare Tire

Front/rear floor mats

2-speed variable-intermittent windshield wipers

Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer Windows Rear Privacy Glass Trim Body-colour door handles Media / Nav / Comm Roof mounted micro antenna

Additional Features DUAL EXHAUST

Locking glove box

Energy-absorbing steering column

Front/rear stabilizer bars

Rear door child safety locks

Shift interlock system

3-point seatbelts for all positions

Independent multi-link rear suspension w/gas shocks

Vehicle immobilizer system

Pwr window lock-out button

4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)

Rear coat hangers

Front height adjustable seatbelts w/pretensioners & force limiters

Body-side reinforcements

Hood buckling creases/safety stops

Lower/upper anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system

Cut-pile floor carpeting

Engine-speed-sensing pwr rack-and-pinion steering

Conversation mirror

Rear parking assist system

Illuminated driver/passenger vanity mirrors w/extensions

17" x 7" aluminum alloy wheels

3.8L DOHC MPI CVVT V6 engine

Active adjustable headrests

Bluetooth handsfree phone system

Center high mounted stop lamp (CHMSL)

Front door/windshield solar control glass

Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: twin-tube gas filled damper

Pwr windows w/driver auto up/down -inc: illuminated window switches

Rear window electronic defogger w/timer

Remote release -inc: hood & fuel filler door

Assist handles -inc: (2) front passenger, (2) rear

Cupholders -inc: (2) centre console, (2) rear centre console, (2) 3rd row

6-speed automatic transmission w/OD & Shiftronic -inc: lock-up torque converter

Pwr heated folding body-colour mirrors -inc: LED side repeaters & approach lights

Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, charging system, door ajar, airbags, seat belt, low fuel, parking brake/brail fluid, check engine, rear tailgate open, ABS

Roof mounted side curtain airbags *Covers front, 2nd and 3rd row passengers*

P245/65R17 tires

Lighting -inc: front map, 2nd row reading, dome lamp w/delay, glove box, ash tray, cargo area, illuminated ignition key cylinder surround, I/P switch illumination

Manual air conditioning w/rear HVAC controls -inc: cabin air filter

Ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes -inc: twin front pistons, single rear pistons

AM/FM/XM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers, USB/aux input

