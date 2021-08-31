Menu
2012 Hyundai Veracruz

219,511 KM

Details Description Features

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

416-686-6963

AWD 4dr GL

AWD 4dr GL

Location

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-686-6963

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

219,511KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7786569
  • VIN: KM8NUDCC8CU194938

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 219,511 KM

Vehicle Description

For instant pre approval visit http://rockcliffauto.ca

EXTREMELY AFFORDABLE CARS AND TRUCKS. YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER DEALS. ALL VEHICLES SOLD WITH CLEAN TITLES! DETAILED FOR FREE! Financing available for as low a 4.99% (OAC) *NO CREDIT CHECK FINANCING AVAILABLE. WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! JUST BRING YOURE SMILE (AND A LITTLE MONEY)

* ATTENTION* due to recent economic events all our prices are reduced. This vehicle is sold without certification. Certification costs $999 additional to sale price + HST.

**Call (416) 686-6963 for more information. ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE REDUCED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! 100% Approved! We are located at 3264 Danforth ave! NO CREDIT CHECKS WE FINANCE EVERYONE!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

