2012 Infiniti G37

173,930 KM

Details Features

$10,950

+ tax & licensing
$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

416-686-6963

SEDAN

SEDAN

Location

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

173,930KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8165683
  • VIN: JN1CV6ARXCM676048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 173,930 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-686-6963

