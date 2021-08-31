Menu
2012 Infiniti G37X

353,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2012 Infiniti G37X

2012 Infiniti G37X

LUXURY AWD! NAVI

2012 Infiniti G37X

LUXURY AWD! NAVI

Location

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

353,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8045299
  • Stock #: 0033
  • VIN: JN1CV6AR6CM681666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 353,000 KM

Vehicle Description

G37 X! SEDAN! AWD! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! PUSH START! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS!

CRUISE CONTROL！BLUETOOTH! AND MUCH MORE! ALL HIGHWAY MILEAGE! VERY GOOD BODY AND TIRE! NO

RUST! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! WELL MAINTAINED! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118  EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA

Vehicle Features

NAVI
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection

