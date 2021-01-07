Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

416-287-0020

Contact Seller
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland/4WD/NAVI/CAMERA/LEATHER/ROOF/LOADED/ALLOY

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland/4WD/NAVI/CAMERA/LEATHER/ROOF/LOADED/ALLOY

Location

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-0020

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $795

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6557125
  • Stock #: 18755 - WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!
  • VIN: 1C4RJFCG2CC265358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black - WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!
  • Interior Colour Saddle Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FOR FINANCING PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE! SERVING the GTA and beyond since 1991, SAME location, SAME phone number: 416-287-0020 - CALL US TODAY! 

Key Features: CLEAN CAR PROOF WITH NAVI AND BACK UP CAMERA , LEATHER , ROOF LOADED, ALLOYS AND MUCH MUCH MORE  ,  Automatic headlights, foglamps, cruise control, dual-zone air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack, a power driver seat (including lumbar adjustment), satellite radio and a USB/iPod interface, remote engine start, Bluetooth, a cargo cover, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a USB/iPod interface, a back-up camera, a power passenger seat, heated front seats, leather upholstery and a nine-speaker premium sound system (with satellite radio, HD radio, digital music storage and a touchscreen interface) are also available, additional chrome trim, bi-xenon headlights, rear parking sensors, a Garmin navigation system, automatic wipers, auto-dimming exterior mirrors, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, a power passenger seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, driver memory functions, heated front and rear seats and a leather-wrapped shift knob, power liftgate, a power and heated tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, ventilated front seats and an upgraded navigation system with real-time traffic, variable-height Quadra-Lift air suspension and special exterior and interior trim that includes a mesh grille, perforated leather seating and a wood/leather steering wheel, exterior chrome accents, unique 20-inch polished aluminum wheels, exclusive black olive wood cabin trim, a heated steering wheel, upgraded leather upholstery (with accent piping and unique stitching) and premium floor mats, AND SO MUCH MORE. CALL NOW!!  416-287-0020!!

**** This particular unit has 187,681 KMS ****

Payment & Certification: We accept all forms of payment for deposits, balance must be paid by CERTIFIED CHEQUE, BANK DRAFT, MONEY ORDER OR DEBIT. All prices are UNFIT prices plus HST & licensing. Vehicle is NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION is available for an additional $795 which will cover all safety repairs as well as a 36 DAYS guarantee ON ALL SAFETY ITEMS. Please ask about our extended warranties if you’d like more protection and peace of mind. A documentation fee of $495 will apply to all finance deals.

Advertising Disclosure: We do our best to make sure that our ads are accurate and describe the vehicle in it’s true condition with the right list of options. As all humans do, we sometimes make mistakes and sometimes this may reflect in our ads. Please make sure that all options (i.e. Air Condition, CD Player, etc) are in working condition prior to purchase. Please take the time to go over all the paperwork (history report, bill of sale, etc.) and feel free to ask any questions.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Air Suspension
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

2011 Toyota Sienna C...
 0 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2012 Jeep Grand Cher...
 163,115 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2008 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 0 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Email Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

Call Dealer

416-287-XXXX

(click to show)

416-287-0020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory