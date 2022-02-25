Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Jeep Wrangler

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

416-287-0020

Contact Seller
2012 Jeep Wrangler

2012 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Location

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-0020

  1. 1647644535
  2. 1647644552
  3. 1647644591
  4. 1647644611
  5. 1647644623
  6. 1647644632
  7. 1647644658
  8. 1647644673
  9. 1647644703
  10. 1647644711
  11. 1647644752
  12. 1647644761
  13. 1647644781
  14. 1647644792
  15. 1647644801
  16. 1647644816
  17. 1647644835
  18. 1647644847
  19. 1647644868
  20. 1647644879
  21. 1647644890
  22. 1647644906
  23. 1647644918
  24. 1647644930
  25. 1647644949
  26. 1647644959
  27. 1647644970
  28. 1647644990
  29. 1647645001
  30. 1647645018
  31. 1647645041
  32. 1647645050
  33. 1647645060
  34. 1647645074
  35. 1647645083
  36. 1647645111
  37. 1647645122
  38. 1647645145
  39. 1647645157
  40. 1647645192
  41. 1647645206
  42. 1647645222
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8349573
  • Stock #: 231143- WE FINANCE EVERYONE
  • VIN: 1C4BJWDG0CL179675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 231143- WE FINANCE EVERYONE
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

2015 Nissan Versa No...
 92,710 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2008 Volkswagen Toua...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Santa F...
 0 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Email Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

Call Dealer

416-287-XXXX

(click to show)

416-287-0020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory