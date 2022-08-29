Menu
2012 Land Rover Range Rover

143,500 KM

$20,500

+ tax & licensing
416-356-8118

HSE

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

143,500KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9103300
  • Stock #: 0037
  • VIN: SALMF1D40CA371461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 143,500 KM

Vehicle Description

HSE! V8! AWD! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! PUSH START!

HARMAN KARDON SPEAKER! BLUETOOTH! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR!

CLEAN TITLE! VERY GOOD BODY AND PAINT! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! NO WARNING

LIGHT ON! AS IS SALE! CERTFIABLE!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

