2012 Lexus CT 200h

233,500 KM

Details Description Features

$12,988

+ tax & licensing
Premium

Premium

Location

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

233,500KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9485163
  • Stock #: 0001
  • VIN: JTHKD5BH4C2050100

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 233,500 KM

Vehicle Description

CT200H! HYBRID! BLACK ON BLACK! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! POWER WINDOWS!

POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! HEATED SEAT! PUSH START! BLUETOOTH! AND 

MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! 

AS IS SALE! SHIPPER WELCOME!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Proximity Key
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

