$12,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-356-8118
2012 Lexus CT 200h
Premium
Location
Why Buy New Motors
4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$12,988
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9485163
- Stock #: 0001
- VIN: JTHKD5BH4C2050100
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 233,500 KM
Vehicle Description
CT200H! HYBRID! BLACK ON BLACK! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! POWER WINDOWS!
POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! HEATED SEAT! PUSH START! BLUETOOTH! AND
MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH!
AS IS SALE! SHIPPER WELCOME!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6
ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD
416-356-8118
EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.