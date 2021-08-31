Menu
2012 Lexus ISF

91,910 KM

Details Description Features

$43,998

+ tax & licensing
$43,998

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Fine Motors

647-686-7808

2012 Lexus ISF

2012 Lexus ISF

416 HP!!!! | SUEDE INT | MINT CONDITON | RARE ! | NAVI | CAM

2012 Lexus ISF

416 HP!!!! | SUEDE INT | MINT CONDITON | RARE ! | NAVI | CAM

Location

Canadian Fine Motors

1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

647-686-7808

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$43,998

+ taxes & licensing

91,910KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8057656
  • Stock #: 1652
  • VIN: JTHBP5C2XC5010541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 1652
  • Mileage 91,910 KM

Vehicle Description

LEXUS INSPECTION AND APPROVAL AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!!


***CARFAX VERIFIED AND AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST*** AUTO,


BLACK OVER BLACK LEATHER INT,


A\C, CD, PM, PDL, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CTRL, CLIMATE CONTROL,NAVIGATION , TILT WHEEL, BLUETOOTH,  BACK UP CAMERA, TRACTION CONTROL, AND MORE! ONLY 91,910 KM!


** CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY-FIVE DOLLARS.


***FINANCING AVAILABLE**DEFERRAL OPTION AVAILABLE UP TO 6 MONTHS (NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS)**INTEREST NOT INCLUDED IN DEFERRAL & EXTRA SUBJECT TO O.A.C

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Navigation System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

