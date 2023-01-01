Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Lexus RX 350

279,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

Contact Seller
2012 Lexus RX 350

2012 Lexus RX 350

AWD 4dr

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Lexus RX 350

AWD 4dr

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

  1. 1696021443
  2. 1696021446
  3. 1696021448
  4. 1696021450
  5. 1696021452
  6. 1696021454
  7. 1696021456
  8. 1696021459
  9. 1696021461
  10. 1696021463
  11. 1696021466
  12. 1696021472
  13. 1696021475
  14. 1696021478
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
279,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10487352
  • VIN: JTJBK1BA9C2443302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 279,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A.S.D. Auto Sales

2008 Nissan Rogue SL
 253,000 KM
$2,995 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Jett...
 202,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Jett...
 198,000 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email A.S.D. Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

Call Dealer

647-247-XXXX

(click to show)

647-247-7547

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory