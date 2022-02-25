2012 Mazda CX-7

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $499

$7,500 + taxes & licensing 2 1 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 8296266

8296266 VIN: JM3ER2B58C0421184

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 215,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Convenience Keyless Entry Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

