2012 Mazda MAZDA5

$13,836 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 2 , 6 5 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10468740

10468740 Stock #: 24061A

24061A VIN: JM1CW2CL6C0122511

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour UNKNOWN

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 102,655 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Power Mirror(s) Interior Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Remote Keyless Entry Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Temporary spare tire Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Telescopic Steering Wheel Power Outlet Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Third Row Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat 3rd Row Seat Additional Features Aux input Electric Mirrors Rear-Window Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.