$13,836
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Mazda MAZDA5
2012 Mazda MAZDA5
GS
102,655KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10468740
- Stock #: 24061A
- VIN: JM1CW2CL6C0122511
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 102,655 KM
Vehicle Description
We are located at 2124 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
This vehicle comes with Safety and full reconditioned by factory trained technicians. We go above and beyond to ensure your new pre-owned vehicle is just right for you! Here are just some of the advantages of being a part of the Scarboro Mazda family:
- 30 days or 2500 km warranty (safety items)
- Professionally reconditioned vehicles
- $0 Down at Financing Options Available
- Full safety
- Free CarFax report
- EXTRA FEES FOR COSMETIC RECONDITIONING
ONE PRICE THE BEST PRICE! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!
OUR ONE PRICE PRE-OWNED shopping experience is made easier by being 100% upfront and transparent.
OUR KEY POLICY Scarboro Mazda Certified vehicle comes standard with ONE key. We will include any additional keys from previous owner. Additional keys are $250 to $450 each.
Buy a Pre-Owned vehicle from Scarboro Mazda! Proudly serving Scarborough, Markham, Toronto, Thornhill, North York, Oak Ridges, Aurora, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and all of the greater Toronto area for 28 years!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Keyless Entry
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Third Row Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Additional Features
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
Rear-Window Wiper
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Scarboro Mazda
2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3