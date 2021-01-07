Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

416-287-0020

Contact Seller
2012 Mazda MAZDA5

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

GS

Location

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-0020

  1. 1610467241
  2. 1610467239
  3. 1610467239
  4. 1610467240
  5. 1610467241
  6. 1610467241
  7. 1610467242
  8. 1610467243
  9. 1610467242
  10. 1610467282
  11. 1610467286
  12. 1610467284
  13. 1610467288
  14. 1610467285
  15. 1610467289
  16. 1610467288
  17. 1610467287
  18. 1610467341
  19. 1610467288
  20. 1610467286
  21. 1610467289
  22. 1610467287
  23. 1610467335
  24. 1610467337
  25. 1610467337
  26. 1610467338
  27. 1610467342
  28. 1610467340
  29. 1610467342
  30. 1610467342
  31. 1610467342
  32. 1610467342
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Fair Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6388622
  • Stock #: 20231-WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!
  • VIN: JM1CW2CL8C0130920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Aluminum Wheels
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

2012 GMC Terrain SLT...
 167,708 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Pathfind...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2001 Dodge Dakota Sp...
 171,968 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

Call Dealer

416-287-XXXX

(click to show)

416-287-0020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory