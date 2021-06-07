Menu
2012 Mercedes-Benz C 300

148,113 KM

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Fine Motors

647-686-7808

2012 Mercedes-Benz C 300

2012 Mercedes-Benz C 300

PREM PKG | SUPER CONDITION | TRADE IN SPECIAL |

2012 Mercedes-Benz C 300

PREM PKG | SUPER CONDITION | TRADE IN SPECIAL |

Canadian Fine Motors

1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

647-686-7808

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

148,113KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7193345
  Stock #: 7401
  VIN: WDDGF8BB7CA616390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 7401
  • Mileage 148,113 KM

Vehicle Description

MERCEDES BENZ INSPECTION AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!!


***CARFAX VERIFIED AND AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST*** AUTO,


WHITE OVER BLACK LEATHER INT,


A\C, CD, PM, PDL, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CTRL, CLIMATE CONTROL, TILT-WHEEL,  TRACTION CONTROL, AND MORE! ONLY 148,113 KM!


** CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY-FIVE DOLLARS.


***FINANCING AVAILABLE**DEFERRAL OPTION AVAILABLE UP TO 6 MONTHS (NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS)**INTEREST NOT INCLUDED IN DEFERRAL & EXTRA SUBJECT TO O.A.C**

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Climate Control
Wood Trim Interior
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
Entertainment System
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Leather Steering Wheels

Canadian Fine Motors

Canadian Fine Motors

1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

