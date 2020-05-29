Menu
Account
Sign In
$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

Contact Seller
2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 350

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 350

Location

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 116,500KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5049885
  • VIN: WDCGG8HB0CF789521
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Cream
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

GLK 350! 4 MATIC! LEATHER SEAT! ALLOY RIMS! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! BLUETOOTH! POWER HEATED SEAT! POWER WINDOWS!

POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! AND MUCH MORE!LOCAL ONTARIO CAR! SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH DRIVE! AS IS SALE! AS IS SPECIAL!

CERTIFIABLE! 

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118  EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Why Buy New Motors

2008 Volvo C30 SUNROOF
 243,000 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic
2015 Audi Q5 2.0T Pr...
 82,000 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic
2006 Infiniti FX35 P...
 192,500 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Call Dealer

416-356-XXXX

(click to show)

416-356-8118

Quick Links
Directions Inventory