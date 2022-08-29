Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

153,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

Contact Seller
2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

4MATIC 4dr ML 550

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

4MATIC 4dr ML 550

Location

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

153,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9192472
  • Stock #: 054221
  • VIN: 4JGDA7DB2CA054221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class 4MATIC 4.7L 8-Cyl Gasoline Engine, Fully Loaded! Im Amazing Condition! 

 

AMG STYLING PACKAGE-FRONT SPOILER, SIDE SKIRT, AMG LINE EXTERIOR/AMG SPORTS PACKAGE EXTERIOR, 20" AMG SPOKE WHEEL ALL-ROUND, LUMBAR SUPPORT ADJUSTMENT, FOGGING SENSOR, BLIND SPOT ASSISTANT, FRONT SEAT CLIMATE CONTROL, MEMORY PACKAGE (DRIVER SEAT, STRG. COL., MIRROR) And Much More!

 

 

Octane Used Cars is open by appointments. Call us at 647-879-5301 or email at sales@octaneauto.ca to book an appointment. Our address is 4614 Kingston Road Scarborough Ontario Canada.

 

 

CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by Octane Used Cars! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.

 

 

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You don’t need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! Financing deals are subjected to Admin fee. On-the-spot financing and instant approvals.

 

 

WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don’t forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.

 

 

PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No-haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?

Thumbs up Icon

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Octane Used Cars

2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 103,845 KM
$22,495 + tax & lic
2016 Audi S5 Technik...
 112,900 KM
$33,495 + tax & lic
2016 Subaru Impreza ...
 92,056 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Email Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory