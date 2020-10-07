+ taxes & licensing
2583 Eglinton Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1K 2R8
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
2012 Mercedes-Benz R-Class R350 BlueTEC 4MATIC Diesel Extremely Clean Vehicle White on Beige Leather 7 Passenger Comes Equipped With Navigation, BackUp Camera, Comfort Access, Parking Sensors, 3rd Row Seating, Panoramic Sunroof, Rear Power Tail Gate, Heated Front & Rear Leather Seats, USB, Tow Pkg & Much More...
FRESH TRADE-IN - VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVE GOOD.
Aggressively priced for a quick sale, COME TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THIS LOW PRICE!
This vehicle is being sold on As-Is Special For Only $11,995.00 taxes extra.
Link To Carfax:
https://vhr-legacy.carfax.ca/en/?id=kcdDkPN4y21k8Wg6KhU+IAEtyuDg09Qb
Please Call Before You Visit. ***
