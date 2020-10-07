Menu
2012 Mercedes-Benz R-Class

112,621 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Motor Valley

416-827-7667

2012 Mercedes-Benz R-Class

2012 Mercedes-Benz R-Class

R 350 BlueTec

2012 Mercedes-Benz R-Class

R 350 BlueTec

Location

Motor Valley

2583 Eglinton Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1K 2R8

416-827-7667

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

112,621KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6121221
  • Stock #: 318189
  • VIN: 4JGCB2FE0CA138637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 112,621 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Mercedes-Benz R-Class R350 BlueTEC 4MATIC Diesel  Extremely Clean Vehicle White on Beige Leather 7 Passenger Comes Equipped With Navigation, BackUp Camera, Comfort Access, Parking Sensors, 3rd Row Seating, Panoramic Sunroof, Rear Power Tail Gate, Heated Front & Rear Leather Seats, USB, Tow Pkg & Much More...

FRESH TRADE-IN - VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVE GOOD.

Aggressively priced for a quick sale, COME TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THIS LOW PRICE! 

This vehicle is being sold on As-Is Special For Only $11,995.00 taxes extra.

Link To Carfax:

https://vhr-legacy.carfax.ca/en/?id=kcdDkPN4y21k8Wg6KhU+IAEtyuDg09Qb

 

Please Call Before You Visit. ***

We are required by OMVIC to state that this vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in a roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. *** ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVE-ABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION ***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Air Suspension
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

