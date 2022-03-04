Menu
2012 Mercedes-Benz R-Class

77,114 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Motor Valley

416-886-2323

2012 Mercedes-Benz R-Class

2012 Mercedes-Benz R-Class

R 350 BlueTec Only 077,114KM Mint!

2012 Mercedes-Benz R-Class

R 350 BlueTec Only 077,114KM Mint!

Location

Motor Valley

2583 Eglinton Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1K 2R8

416-886-2323

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

77,114KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8616602
  • Stock #: 318320
  • VIN: 4JGCB2FEXCA150939

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 77,114 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare Find! 2012 Mercedes-Benz R-Class R350 BlueTEC 4MATIC Diesel With Only 077,114KM Extremely Clean Vehicle Dark Gray on Black Leather 7 Passenger Comes Equipped With Navigation, BackUp Camera, Comfort Access, Parking Sensors, 3rd Row Seating, Panoramic Sunroof, Rear Power Tail Gate, Heated Front & Rear Leather Seats, USB, Tow Pkg & Much More..

 

MOTOR VALLEY

2583 Eglinton Ave East
Scarbrough, ON M1K 2R8

DIR: 416-886-2323

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Motor Valley

Motor Valley

2583 Eglinton Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1K 2R8

